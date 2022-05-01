Zacks: Analysts Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $60.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the highest is $64.62 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $217.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.35 million to $228.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $388.40 million, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $441.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after buying an additional 584,449 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,461,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

