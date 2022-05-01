Zacks: Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,019,033 shares in the company, valued at $25,118,354.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $31,722,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Axon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $6,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

