Zacks: Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.49 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPSC stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.18.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

