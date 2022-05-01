Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to announce $16.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.97 million to $17.10 million. Bank of Princeton posted sales of $16.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $66.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $69.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

