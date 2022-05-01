Zacks: Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.89. Southern posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 28.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 50.8% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 646,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,076,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,189,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

