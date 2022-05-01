Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.39 Million

Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $35.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.40 million and the lowest is $32.37 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $37.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $145.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.66 million to $154.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $164.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.58 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.55 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $814.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

