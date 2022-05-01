Zacks: Analysts Expect Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Analysts expect that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will report $15.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.07 billion and the highest is $16.54 billion. Vale reported sales of $16.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vale will report full-year sales of $56.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.54 billion to $57.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.48 billion to $52.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vale.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a return on equity of 66.83% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

VALE opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

