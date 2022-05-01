Zacks: Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.
W. R. Berkley stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. 2,802,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.06%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
