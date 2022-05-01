Zacks: Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. 2,802,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.