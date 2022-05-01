Zacks: Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) to report $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $4.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $19.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $20.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.45 to $23.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $13.32 on Friday, reaching $369.66. 600,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.07 and its 200-day moving average is $498.28. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $368.35 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

