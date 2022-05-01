Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,454. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,213,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 175,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

