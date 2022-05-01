Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($3.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

ALGT stock traded down $5.14 on Friday, reaching $155.19. 203,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $244.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.