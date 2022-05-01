Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

