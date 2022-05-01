Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to report sales of $21.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.32 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.30 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $555.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,817 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

