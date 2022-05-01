Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $4.21 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will post $4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 501.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $16.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $20.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.16.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 83.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $96.83 on Friday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

