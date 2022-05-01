Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $1.07. DexCom also reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 8.23%. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.82.

DexCom stock opened at $408.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 197.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

Shares of DexCom are going to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,898 shares of company stock worth $4,835,482. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in DexCom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.