Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Post Earnings of $9.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $9.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.15. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $14.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $32.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.94 to $34.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $39.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.60 to $43.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 754.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $274.71 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.