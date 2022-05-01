Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Announce $6.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will announce $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.22. FedEx reported earnings of $5.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $20.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $22.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $23.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $198.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.94. FedEx has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

