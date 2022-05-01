Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Fortive posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.