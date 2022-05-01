Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $99.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $3,384,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

