Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.90 Million

Brokerages expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will report sales of $93.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.50 million. International Seaways reported sales of $46.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $503.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $670.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $620.00 million, with estimates ranging from $531.57 million to $697.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.84 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:INSW opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $10,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340,850 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 30.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 25.6% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

