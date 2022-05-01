Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Million

Analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will report $2.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $10.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 244.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

INTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

