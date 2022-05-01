Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.03). Itron posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Itron by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,578,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Itron by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,871,000 after buying an additional 374,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,470,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. 325,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. Itron has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $102.32.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

