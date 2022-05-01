Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:PHIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 363,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,319,939. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

