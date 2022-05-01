Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) to report $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. PPG Industries reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PPG Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 693,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,770. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

