Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

