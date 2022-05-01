Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.29 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 90.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 97.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

