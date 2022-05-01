Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.88 Million

Equities analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) to report $22.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.76 million and the highest is $23.00 million. Joint reported sales of $17.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $103.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.91 million to $105.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.93 million, with estimates ranging from $123.76 million to $134.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 193.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.32 million, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

