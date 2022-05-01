Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. Victory Capital posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 290,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,042. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after buying an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,127.3% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 195,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 179,769 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

