Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Earnings of $6.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.54 and the highest is $6.62. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $25.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $27.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.56 to $28.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.09.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,783,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded down $14.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.03. 422,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

