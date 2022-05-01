Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million.
In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WEAV opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15.
Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
