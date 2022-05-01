Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in W&T Offshore by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 161.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $680.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

