Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.94 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $144.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.14. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

