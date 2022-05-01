Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $778.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) to report $778.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enovis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.30 million and the highest is $987.00 million. Enovis reported sales of $879.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovis will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enovis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enovis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enovis Co. ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.37% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $64.87 on Friday. Enovis has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

