Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will announce $378.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.39 million and the highest is $475.40 million. Exelixis reported sales of $270.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.34 on Friday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,029,000 after purchasing an additional 370,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,943,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,326,000 after purchasing an additional 514,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,622 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 109,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

