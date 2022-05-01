Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $532,645,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $240,547,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.65. 807,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.04 and a 200-day moving average of $362.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

