Zacks: Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). MannKind posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in MannKind by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MannKind by 199.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,607 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in MannKind by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 987,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MannKind by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 640,599 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 582,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. MannKind has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.98.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

