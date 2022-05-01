Zacks: Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Announce $2.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will post $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.46. Micron Technology reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $12.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 18,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 15,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 720,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after buying an additional 150,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 87,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

