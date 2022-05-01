Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. NOW posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,477,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,256,000 after buying an additional 369,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NOW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after buying an additional 146,441 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after buying an additional 2,261,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NOW by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after buying an additional 435,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,465,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 445,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

DNOW opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. NOW has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.04 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

