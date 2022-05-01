Zacks: Brokerages Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.74 Million

Analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) to announce $64.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.22 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $58.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $337.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $225.72 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $242.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 55,826 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSUR stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $453.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of -0.36.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

