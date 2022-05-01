Zacks: Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $9.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.66. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $8.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $32.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $33.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $36.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.61 to $39.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 61,766.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.25.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $606.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.87. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

