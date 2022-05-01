Zacks: Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $1.66 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. ResMed reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD opened at $199.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

