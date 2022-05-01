Zacks: Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Announce $4.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the highest is $5.74. Signature Bank posted earnings of $3.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $21.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.38 to $25.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $26.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $29.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

SBNY opened at $242.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $223.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.96 and a 200 day moving average of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

