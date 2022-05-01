Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Announce $3.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.00. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

