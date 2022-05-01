Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventyx Biosciences.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTYX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $14.53 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

