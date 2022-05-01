Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 46.8% in April

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,095,500 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 2,108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,159.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

