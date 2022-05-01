Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 46.8% in April

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,095,500 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 2,108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,159.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.
About Zalando (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zalando (ZLDSF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.