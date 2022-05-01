Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.28. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

