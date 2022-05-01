Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. Zijin Mining Group has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.66.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
