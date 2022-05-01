ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 122.24%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.