ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Up 44.5% in April

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the March 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:CNET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 117,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,473. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

