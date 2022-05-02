-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.11). Evolent Health also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on EVH. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,326 shares of company stock worth $861,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $24,649,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $14,833,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Evolent Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 394,503 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $11,661,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,850,000.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

